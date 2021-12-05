Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out five players.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have rule out five players ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback Joe Haden, an defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs are all inactive against the Ravens.

Haden (foot) and Buggs (ankle) are both ruled out with injuries. Haden missed the last two games and did not practice throughout the week. Buggs was a healthy-scratch in Week 12 before missing time at practice this week.

Pittsburgh is also with linebacker Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg due to positive COVID-19 tests. They're both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Chaz Green from the practice squad to add depth to the group.

