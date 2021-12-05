Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out five players.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have rule out five players ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback Joe Haden, an defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs are all inactive against the Ravens.

    Haden (foot) and Buggs (ankle) are both ruled out with injuries. Haden missed the last two games and did not practice throughout the week. Buggs was a healthy-scratch in Week 12 before missing time at practice this week. 

    Pittsburgh is also with linebacker Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg due to positive COVID-19 tests. They're both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Chaz Green from the practice squad to add depth to the group. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    Cam Heyward Still Active Against Ravens

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

    USATSI_17250759_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122232_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Two Steelers Fined by NFL for Week 12 Penalties

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_10490661_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17139091_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16766552_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Cam Heyward Still Active for Ravens Game

    23 hours ago
    2021_OTAs_0610ce_1213
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15142995_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    Dec 4, 2021