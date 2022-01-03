Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their rookie center against the Browns.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made four players inactive in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Pressley Harvin III, linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are all out for the Steelers. 

    Harvin and Johnson were both ruled out in the team's final injury report. Harvin is still away from the team after the death of his father, while Johnson will miss his third game due to a foot injury. 

    The Steelers will have center Kendrick Green available against the Browns. Green was listed as questionable with a calf injury after participating just once during the practice week. 

