Steelers Inactives vs. Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made four players inactive in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Pressley Harvin III, linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are all out for the Steelers.
Harvin and Johnson were both ruled out in the team's final injury report. Harvin is still away from the team after the death of his father, while Johnson will miss his third game due to a foot injury.
The Steelers will have center Kendrick Green available against the Browns. Green was listed as questionable with a calf injury after participating just once during the practice week.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger's Career Will Not End
Read More
Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health
Antonio Brown Calls Himself 'Super Gremlin' After Leaving Game
Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline
Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game
T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game
Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook