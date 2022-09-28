Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4.

Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.

After one day of practice, however, most of those injuries saw good results. Fitzpatrick, Harvin and Dotson were full participants and should remain on track to play against the New York Jets. Dotson said after practice that he was surprised the team even considered the injury serious enough to list and he's "good to go".

Fitzpatrick will need to be clear of protocol before being eligible to play in Week 4.

On the other hand, Witherspoon did not practice to start the week. If he's unable to play against the Jets, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace would start on the outside with James Pierre as the primary backup at cornerback.

