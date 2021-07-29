Steelers Injuries Pilling Up in Week 2 of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two more players leave with injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered two more injuries during practice on Thursday while they continue to wait for a number of starters to return to the field.

Running back Jaylen Samuels and tight end Dax Raymond both ended their practice day early with lower-body injuries. Samuels limped off during team drills after making a catch out of the backfield. Raymond stayed down after a hit from Marcus Allen during the two-minute drill.

Wide receiver Cody White didn't participate during practice.

Eric Ebron and Anthony Coyle returned, to some capacity, on Thursday. Both left practice early on Wednesday. Ebron with an elbow injury and Coyle with a stinger.

The Steelers are still waiting for T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, Chukwuma Okorafor Kevin Dotson to return to team drills as well. All four have worn jerseys but worked primarily on the sideline once individual drills end.

"I'm just day-to-day," Tomlin said on the status of all four players. " ... I'm just focused on the guys who are working and their opportunities."

Right tackle Zach Banner continues to rehab his knee following ACL surgery.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

