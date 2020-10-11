Steelers Dealing With Three Significant Injuries Following Week 5 Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979, but it came with a price.

The Steelers finished the game without wide receiver Diontae Johnson, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey. DeCastro and Johnson left in the first half of the game, while Pouncey headed to the locker room on the team's final drive of the game.

Johnson, who suffered a back injury during a punt return, is questionable for the Steelers' next game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he will have more information available throughout the week, but does believe the injury could hold the receiver out a game.

DeCastro left with an abdominal injury that Tomlin said could put him in doubt for Week 6. The guard has already missed two games this season with a knee injury.

Pouncey's injury is less clear as it happened late in the game. Tomlin did not stress the level of concern for the center and stated he will have another update on Pouncey's condition during his Tuesday press conference.

The Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-29 in their first 30-point performance since 2018. They'll begin preparing for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday after a players' day off on Monday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.