SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Dealing With Three Significant Injuries Following Week 5 Win

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979, but it came with a price. 

The Steelers finished the game without wide receiver Diontae Johnson, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey. DeCastro and Johnson left in the first half of the game, while Pouncey headed to the locker room on the team's final drive of the game. 

Johnson, who suffered a back injury during a punt return, is questionable for the Steelers' next game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he will have more information available throughout the week, but does believe the injury could hold the receiver out a game. 

DeCastro left with an abdominal injury that Tomlin said could put him in doubt for Week 6. The guard has already missed two games this season with a knee injury. 

Pouncey's injury is less clear as it happened late in the game. Tomlin did not stress the level of concern for the center and stated he will have another update on Pouncey's condition during his Tuesday press conference. 

The Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-29 in their first 30-point performance since 2018. They'll begin preparing for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday after a players' day off on Monday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' David DeCastro Out for Remainder of Game vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without guard David DeCastro for the remainder of their game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Keys to Victory Over the Eagles

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping their undefeated season alive comes down to overcoming these obstacles.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers First 4-0 Start in 41 Years is Not as Easy as it Seems

The Pittsburgh Steelers' road to 4-0 changed, but even if their opponent is easier on paper, it's not a cakewalk to stay undefeated.

Noah Strackbein

Eric Ebron Wants a Forfeit for the Steelers-Titans Game

Tight end Eric Ebron believes the NFL owes the Pittsburgh Steelers a win.

Noah Strackbein

Longtime Steelers Lineman, Broadcaster Diagnosed With ALS

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin announced his diagnosis on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs. Eagles Outlook: Who Has the Advantage on Each Side of the Ball?

What advantages and disadvantages do the Pittsburgh Steelers have in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Noah Strackbein

If the Bills Deserve a Forfeit, So Do the Steelers

The Tennessee Titans are under investigation by the NFL, and if anything leading to the COVID-19 outbreak is found, it should be the Pittsburgh Steelers who benefit.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bills12345

T.J. Watt Misses Practice With Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was added to the team's injury report on Thursday after missing practice.

Noah Strackbein

It's a Guessing Game as the Steelers Scout the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no idea who will start for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, and they're preparing as such.

Noah Strackbein

It'll Be a Sack Party for the Steelers in Week 5, and Here's Why

The Pittsburgh Steelers are Carson Wentz and a struggling Philadelphia Eagles' worst nightmare.

Noah Strackbein