Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without just one player in Week 9.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are relatively healthy heading into Monday night against the Chicago Bears. The black and gold will only miss tight end Eric Ebron in Week 9.

Ebron is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games. The Steelers played with just Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, but do have Kevin Radar on the practice squad.

Offensive lineman B.J. Finney is listed as questionable with a back injury. He missed practice Friday but returned in a limited capacity Saturday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger popped up on the Steelers' injury report on Friday with a right shoulder injury but does not have a health tag heading into Monday night. Currently, he's dealing with hip, pectoral and shoulder issues.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed practice on Saturday with a foot injury but will play against the Bears. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick was given the day off but neither are concerned about his status for Monday.

Check out the Bears final injury report here.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers Attend Top College QB Showdown

Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

Ben Roethlisberger Will Play vs. Bears

James Harrison Named NFL's Scariest Player Ever

Scouting Report: Steelers vs. Justin Fields

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers

Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook