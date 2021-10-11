    • October 11, 2021
    Steelers Injury Update: What We Know About JuJu Smith-Schuster's Shoulder

    The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is expected to have surgery later this week.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after leaving Week 5 with a shoulder injury. 

    Smith-Schuster, 24, was transported to the hospital diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. The injury typically results in a labral tear and he will undergo surgery, forcing him to miss the next four months, according to reports.

    Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers this off-season in hopes of landing a bigger deal next offseason. In five games, he finishes his season with 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. 

    The Steelers will hope James Washington returns from a groin injury in Week 6. Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White could also see extended roles behind Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson in Smith-Schuster's absence. 

