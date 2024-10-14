Steelers Get Injury Update on Rookie Zach Frazier
The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news on the injury front following their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
Per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier did not sustain any structural damage to his ankle, and his availability will be determined on a week-to-week basis.
He remained down on the field for an extended period of time following a Najee Harris run in the third quarter. Trainers evaluated Frazier on the field before helping him to Pittsburgh's sideline, where he entered the blue medical tent and later headed to the locker room.
Frazier was initially ruled questionable to return, though he did not play another snap after suffering the injury. He did not allow a single pressure against Las Vegas for a second-straight contest.
Fourth-year center Ryan McCollum replaced Frazier and logged 19 snaps while also not allowing a pressure. His only prior action in the regular season came on a single left tackle rep versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
Frazier has been a stalwart for the Steelers all season and performed admirably as both a run and pass blocker. A second-round pick out of West Virginia University, he has yet to allow a sack this year and has also not committed a penalty.
While there's optimism that Frazier's absence won't be lengthy, Pittsburgh's offensive line has continued to get hammered by injuries. Center Nate Herbig (torn rotator cuff), rookie tackle Troy Fautanu (knee) and guard James Daniels (torn Achilles) will all miss the remainder of the season while reserve tackle Dylan Cook (foot) has been on the reserve/injured list since late August.
