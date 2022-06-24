Steelers Insider Believes Mike Tomlin Should be on Hot Seat

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled in the playoffs for some time now, and one team insider believes that should up the tempature of Mike Tomlin's seat with the orginization.

During his weekly Q&A, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac was asked if Tomlin's seat should "at least be lukewarm" heading into the 2022 season. Dulac's response was a firm, yes, noting the last three playoff performances by the team.

The Steelers' last playoff win comes in 2016, with the three years following ending in tough losses for Pittsburgh.

Last year, the Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21, the year prior to the Cleveland Browns 48-37 and in 2017 to the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42.

There has been no indication the Steelers are looking to remove Tomlin from the coaching ranks as they head into a new chapter without Ben Roethlisberger. Even with expectations lower this season, it feels as if the head coach's job is safe in Pittsburgh.

