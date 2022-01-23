Report: Steelers Will Tender QB Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep two quarterbacks in the mix.

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to keep Dwayne Haskins in the quarterback mix, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports the Steelers told Haskins they will place the restricted free agent tender on him this offseason, keeping him on the roster moving into 2022.

Haskins' tender will cost the Steelers roughly $2.54 million this season.

Haskins will compete with Mason Rudolph and likely more options for the starting quarterback position this summer. Head coach Mike Tomlin said "all options are on the table" to add more players to the QB competition.

Haskins is 3-10 as a starter, all with the Washington Football Team. He completed 60% of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions prior to coming to Pittsburgh.

