Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Garoppolo
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Steelers Showing More Interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are competing with another team for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are "highly intrigued" in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to The Game Day's Jordan Schultz. 

Schutlz reported Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is looking for an RPO-style quarterback, which would suite Garoppolo's play. Pittsburgh and the Washington Commanders have made their interest known. 

Garoppolo will undergo surgery on his shoulder this offseason, which will push his availability to the middle of the summer. He'll enter the 2022 season with one year left on his current contract. 

The Steelers have said they'll look at all options for a quarterback. They expect to have four passers at training camp, including Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB

USATSI_17591014_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Showing More Interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah Strackbein
1 minute ago
USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres
News

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

By Noah Strackbein
1 hour ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
1 hour ago
USATSI_17200241_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
1 hour ago
USATSI_17382608_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

By Noah Strackbein
2 hours ago
USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Just One Steelers Player in Top 101 Free Agents

By Noah Strackbein
8 hours ago
USATSI_16788623_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

By Noah Strackbein
9 hours ago
USATSI_16732733_168388034_lowres (2)
AllSteelers+

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Sleepers

By Noah Strackbein
9 hours ago