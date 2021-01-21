Report: Steelers Interview Former Browns HC Hue Jackson for OC Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering an old foe to fill their offensive coordinator position.

PITTSBURGH -- After initial reports the Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, the team has been quiet and has yet to announce they've made a decision.

Now, ESPN's Dianna Russini has reported that the Steelers interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson for their OC position earlier in the week.

Jackson, who spent 2016-2018 with the Browns, has been away from football since being fired by Cleveland halfway through the 2018 season. Appearing to be eyeing a return to the game, he looks to be an option for his former foe.

Jackson's time with the Browns isn't one to be remembered. In two and a half seasons, the head coach went 3-36-1, including the Browns' 0-16 season in 2017.

Jackson has been an offensive coordinator for four different NFL teams since 2003 but has only spent multiple seasons in the position once, from 2014-2015, with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers have also reportedly Detroit Lions' Hank Fraley for their offensive line coach position. Pittsburgh continues to search for an OC and line coach while also carrying a vacant defensive backs coach role.

