Steelers Request to Interview Colts Executive for GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have seven GM candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested permission to interview Indianapolis Colts scouting director Morocco Brown for their open general manager job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown becomes the fifth outside candidate to be interviewed by the Steelers. He joins ESPN commentator Louis Riddick, other Colts Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Pittsburgh has also interviewed two in-house candidates in vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

Brown has worked in NFL scouting departments for over two decades:

Cleveland Browns Vice President of Player Personnel (2014-15)

Washington Football Team Director of Pro Personnel (2008-13)

Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Pro Personnel (2001-07)

Indianapolis Colts Scouting Intern (2000)

He's also recently been interviewed by the Chicago Bears for their GM job.

