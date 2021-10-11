Steelers Investigating Spreading of Ashes on Heinz Field

Not your typical Victory Monday for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Victory Monday wouldn't be complete without some wild story hitting the internet, and this week, it's a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan spreading their loved one's ashes at Heinz Field.

Local authorities are working with the team to investigate a fan spreading ashes in the stands and on the edge of the field during Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, according to KDKA.

In Pennsylvania, ashes are not allowed to be spread on property without the owner's permission. According to the news report, the Steelers are working with authorities to find who's responsible.

Not your typical Monday morning news during a football season, but what's a Steelers win without some splash.

