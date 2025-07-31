Steelers Get Starter Back From Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some big news on the injury front on Thursday morning, as they announced that starting left guard Isaac Seumalo has been activated off the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.
Last Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Seumalo had been placed on the list with a soft tissue injury upon the team's arrival to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. for the start of training camp.
Seumalo, who signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season, played in all 17 games during his first year as a member of the team.
He did not suit up during the first four contests of the 2024 campaign, though, after sustaining a pectoral injury during a practice in late August. Seumalo would eventually return in Week 5 and appear in the Steelers' remaining 13 games, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career along the way.
A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Seumalo was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the team out of Oregon State. He spent the first seven years of his career with the team and played in 81 games (60 starts) for them before joining the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!