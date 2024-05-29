Report: Former Steelers DT Accused of Animal Cruelty
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is being accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to Patch.com's Ryan Phillips.
Buggs, the Steelers' sixth-round pick 2019, currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent three years in Pittsburgh, playing 29 games before heading to the Detroit Lions and eventually Kansas City.
According to Phillips, police received information that two dogs were left on a back porch. Phillips also reports that the civil petition states that when animal control officers arrived, they also found a pittbull on a screened-in porch with no food or water, surrounded by feces. They also found a Rottweiler mix in a metal cage with no food or water.
The house was reportedly abandoned.
"Police also reported that his lease was terminated on April 15 due to owing $3,116.90 in back rent, with witnesses saying that Buggs had moved out of the house on or about March 19," Phillips writes.
The report claims the pitbull was euthanized in April after "becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment at the shelter."
The rottweiler reportedly tested positive for Parvo and only weighed 52 pounds when it was discovered.
Two misdemeanor warrants second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats, according to Phillips.
