Former Steelers DT Arrested for Animal Cruelty
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and sixth-round pick Isaiah Buggs has been arrested for two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after turning himself in following news of warrants, according to ESPN.
Buggs, 27, was booked and released on $600 bond. His court hearing is set for June 13.
According to reports, police were informed that two dogs were left on a back porch of a rental property that was last occupied by Buggs. The same civil petition states that when animal control officers arrived, they also found a pittbull on a screened-in porch with no food or water, surrounded by feces. They also found a Rottweiler mix in a metal cage with no food or water.
Buggs's agent denied the claims against his client, stating the charges are part of a "subversive campaign" to force the closure of his hookah lounge in Tuscaloosa.
"Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,'' Buggs's agent said in a statement. "The dogs at issue did not belong to him, and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."
Buggs spent three years with the Steelers before spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
