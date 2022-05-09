Skip to main content

Potential Steelers Target James Bradberry Hits the Open Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers could add a Pro Bowl cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already re-signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and added free agent Levi Wallace, but calling James Bradberry could now be on their agenda. 

Bradberry was informed by the New York Giants that he has been released after the team failed to find a trade suitor. The 28-year-old hits the market after two years and 31 starts for New York. 

Bradberry is a Pro Bowler just two years ago and carries 91 starts, 15 interceptions and 82 pass deflections with him to his next team. Last season, he had a career-high four interceptions and 17 pass deflections. 

According to Spotrac, his market value is three-years, $37.6 million. 

