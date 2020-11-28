Report: Steelers' James Conner Tests Positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with more positive COVID-19 cases. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back James Conner and a coach tested positive on Saturday.

The news comes in the midst of a chaotic, COVID-19 filled week for the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Their game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was pushed to Sunday and then to Tuesday after over a dozen positive tests came back in Baltimore this week.

The report also claims the Steelers will receive several "high risk" contact players and staff members from the positive tests. On Friday, the team placed defensive linemen Stephon Tuitt and Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. They did not announce another positive test, leaving us to believe they are all considered close contact.

The Steelers are waiting for a second test to come back on Conner to confirm the positive result, according to Schefter. They are also contact tracing to see which players and coaches are considered "high risk" contact.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the coach who tested positive was special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

This week, the Steelers and Ravens have placed 16 members of their teams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is prior to the report on Conner.

If the game stands as scheduled, Baltimore will be without eight starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers would be without Conner, Tuitt and any other starters found to be close contact.

The Steelers have not announced the positive tests yet.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.