SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Report: Steelers' James Conner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with more positive COVID-19 cases. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back James Conner and a coach tested positive on Saturday. 

The news comes in the midst of a chaotic, COVID-19 filled week for the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Their game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was pushed to Sunday and then to Tuesday after over a dozen positive tests came back in Baltimore this week. 

The report also claims the Steelers will receive several "high risk" contact players and staff members from the positive tests. On Friday, the team placed defensive linemen Stephon Tuitt and Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. They did not announce another positive test, leaving us to believe they are all considered close contact. 

The Steelers are waiting for a second test to come back on Conner to confirm the positive result, according to Schefter. They are also contact tracing to see which players and coaches are considered "high risk" contact. 

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the coach who tested positive was special teams coordinator Danny Smith. 

This week, the Steelers and Ravens have placed 16 members of their teams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is prior to the report on Conner. 

If the game stands as scheduled, Baltimore will be without eight starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers would be without Conner, Tuitt and any other starters found to be close contact. 

The Steelers have not announced the positive tests yet. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Difficult, but Postponing Steelers-Ravens Is Correct Long-Term Decision

Life isn't easy, and it's not always fair, for the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers or any team dealing with COVID-19.

Donnie Druin

by

DanM1973

Steelers Place Stephon Tuitt and Two Others on Reserve/COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not play until Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers-Ravens Game Pushed to Tuesday

The NFL has decided to reschedule the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, again.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens will square up with the Pittsburgh Steelers without their starting quarterback.

Noah Strackbein

Randy Fichtner Remains Steelers' Biggest Offensive Roadblock to Super Bowl

The only man who can stop the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is the one calling the plays.

Donnie Druin

by

Jistgeor67

NFL Postpones Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Night Game

The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Thursday night game.

Noah Strackbein

by

Indypapajoe

Ravens' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues, Leaving Steelers Game at Risk

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after being postponed.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Players Not Pleased With Rescheduling of Thanksgiving Night Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not happy with the NFL's decision to postpone their game - again.

Noah Strackbein

by

mrsanderson

An Ode - to How Wrong Some of Us Were About Mike Tomlin

It's taken for too long to admit, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best in Mike Tomlin.

Chris Halicke

Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger Pops Up on Injury Report With Quad Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers also saw their first glimpse of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's readiness for Thursday.

Noah Strackbein