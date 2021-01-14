Steelers Tight Ends Coach James Daniel Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will now have four vacant coaching positions open as they begin their offseason duties.

On Thursday, only hours after the Steelers announced they would not be renewing contracts for three coaches, including offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, tight ends coach James Daniels announced his retirement.

"I wish James all the best in his retirement following a long, productive coaching career in the National Football League," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. "I worked with JD for the past 14 years and he coached a bunch of great tight ends, not only here in Pittsburgh but also in Atlanta and New York. His experience provided our tight ends group and our coaching staff with invaluable lessons throughout his career. He has been a tremendous part of our staff from my first day and I wish nothing but continued success in his retirement."

Daniel began his coaching career in 1992 as a tight ends coach for the New York Giants. 15 years later, he joined the Steelers organization under head coach Bill Cowher in 2004 and remained with the team when Tomlin took over in 2007.

Daniel coached Hall of Fame semifinalist Heath Miller, through his entire Steelers career.

