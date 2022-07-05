Not all former Pittsburgh Steelers are confident in the team's future quarterback.

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star.

While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team reps during mini camp. So, he made his opinion know.

Farrior called Pickett a "third team QB" on the social media platform. Which, apparently, adds for the Hall of Honor member to the group with little confidence in the first-round pick.

Pickett hasn't taken first team reps during practices yet but could get an opportunity during training camp. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said the team has a "detailed plan" for all four passers, but it starts with Mitch Trubisky leading the way.

