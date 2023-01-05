Steelers' James Harrison, Hines Ward Miss 2023 Hall of Fame

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have a Hall of Famer this year.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two Pro Football Hall of Fame hopefuls this year, but as the 15 finalists were announced, both James Harrison and Hines Ward were not part of the 2023 class.

Harrison, a two-time world champion with the Steelers and the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, is up for Hall of Fame consideration for the first time. A four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 84.5 sacks and 34 forced fumbles.

This was Harrison's first time as a semifinalist and first time eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Ward was a two-time champion as well and even won Super Bowl XL MVP honors in addition to three All-Pro selections. The four-time Pro Bowler is a member of the Steelers All-Time team and Hall of Honor. This was his seventh time as a Hall of Fame semifinalist.

The list started at 129 and was cut to 29 semi-finalists. There are now 15 finalists who will be cut down to the an unidentified number of inductees.

The finalists include Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Patrick Willis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Darren Woodson, Ronde Barber, Albert Lewis and Willie Anderson.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 will be enshrined in August 2023.

