Steelers Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.
With Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19, the Steelers are preparing for life with Mason Rudolph as the starter. Therefore, they've brought in Morgan as a third option behind Dwayne Haskins.
Morgan is a 2020 fourth-round pick for the New York Jets. He spent last season on the Jets' active roster but was not active for any games.
Morgan was a four-year starter, spending two seasons at Bowling Green and two at Florida International, throwing for 8,654 yards and 65 touchdowns to 34 interceptions.
To make room on the roster the Steelers have released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.
