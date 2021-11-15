Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without Ben Roethlisberger.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. 

    With Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19, the Steelers are preparing for life with Mason Rudolph as the starter. Therefore, they've brought in Morgan as a third option behind Dwayne Haskins. 

    Morgan is a 2020 fourth-round pick for the New York Jets. He spent last season on the Jets' active roster but was not active for any games. 

    Morgan was a four-year starter, spending two seasons at Bowling Green and two at Florida International, throwing for 8,654 yards and 65 touchdowns to 34 interceptions. 

    To make room on the roster the Steelers have released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

    T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

    Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11

    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward

    Ben Roethlisberger Could Miss Chargers Game as Well

    USATSI_16605450_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978963_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Long List of Steelers Might Not Play vs. Chargers This Week

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17018630_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17164093_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16978568_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Ben Roethlisberger to Prepare Virtually for Chargers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17166256_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers G Kevin Dotson Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16592750_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16978188_168388034_lowres
    News

    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Steelers' Cam Heyward

    6 hours ago