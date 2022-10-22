Steelers CB James Pierre Active for Dolphins Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, at one point concerningly thin, is all of a sudden getting much healthier. They got more good news the day before they kick off their first primetime game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback James Pierre, who played well in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had been dealing with a hip and knee injury this week. But the Steelers lifted his injury designation and promoted him from questionable to active.

Fellow defensive backs Cam Sutton, Akhello Witherspoon and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who all had dealt with injuries this week, were upgraded at different points this week. Witherspoon is the only one not to participate fully at practice this week. He's listed as doubtful.

