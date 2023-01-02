Steelers CB James Pierre Leaves Ravens Game With Head Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now short-handed at cornerback.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are limited at cornerback against the Baltimore Ravens after James Pierre left late in the first quarter with a head injury.

Pierre played rotationally on the outside with Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace but left during the Ravens' first drive. The Steelers trainers took him to the locker room after coming off to the sideline, and the team announced shortly after that he's questionable to return.

Without Pierre, the Steelers only have Sutton, Wallace and Arthur Maulet active at cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon remains on Injured Reserve and Josh Jackson was released last week.

Pierre has played 30% of the Steelers' defensive snaps the last two weeks.

All Steelers will continue to update the story as the team announces Pierre's status.

