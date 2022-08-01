Skip to main content

Former Steelers WR James Washington Suffers Serious Foot Injury at Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys wideout left on a cart.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington is believed to have suffered a serious foot injury during training camp practice. 

The 26-year-old went down after a play and had to be carted off the field. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys believe Washington suffered a jones fracture. 

Washington signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason. The former second-round pick for the Steelers is entering his fifth NFL season. 

