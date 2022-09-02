Steelers Sign Jason Huntley, Renell Wren to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to fill out the few remaining spots on their practice squad by signing running back Jason Huntley and defensive tackle Renell Wren today. The team now has 13 practice squad signees, three short of the 16-player maximum.

Huntley, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles during the final rounds of roster cuts last week, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2020. He has 18 carries for 70 yards and one reception for no yards to his name as an NFL player.

Wren, another victim of Eagles roster cuts this preseason, spent the majority of last season with the Cincinnati Bengals on their practice squad. He was called up to the active roster for the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren, a 6'5, 320-pound former fourth-round pick, has recorded nine tackles over 12 career games.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne