Cardinals Cut Former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels is on the open market heading into minicamp. The 25-year-old was released by the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 2 of Organized Team Activities.

Samuels spent his three seasons with the Steelers before failing to make the roster in 2021. He spent time on the practice squad before being waived and signed by the Houston Texans.

Samuels played in three games for Houston last season, rushing for nine yards. He totaled 459 rushing yards and 550 receiving yards during his time with Pittsburgh.

