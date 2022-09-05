Jaylen Warren Beats Benny Snell For Steelers Backup RB Job

PITTSBURGH -- Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren quickly became the talk of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp when he signed with the team in August and immediately impressed with his tough running and versatile skill set. The coaching staff was clearly impressed with how he played this preseason because they elevated him to the second team in their first official depth chart of the 2022 season.

Warren shined not only in practices but on gameday against live contact from opponents as well. He was the leading rusher by carries and the second-leading receiver by catches for the Steelers in three preseason games. He amassed 112 all-purpose yards and one touchdown in addition to some valuable contributions on special teams and in pass protection.

Benny Snell, who was starter Najee Harris' backup all throughout last season and 2022 training camp, was demoted to third string in the latest depth chart.

