Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers clear up one injury from their running back room.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return to practice from his hamstring injury and plans to play in Week 13. 

This is great news for the Steelers, who are currently dealing with injuries to their top two running backs. In Week 12, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland finished the game after Najee Harris left with an abdominal injury. 

As of now, Harris is expected to be limited throughout the week and his status for the Falcons game is still up in the air. If he doesn't go and Warren returns, the rookie will get his first start of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury

Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada's Job

Steelers Film Room: Dan Moore Played Much Better Than Believed vs Colts

For Kenny Pickett's Success, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF's Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12

Don't Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers' Play-Calling Discussions

Steelers Will Adjust Weekly Routine to Accommodate Minor Injuries

