PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return to practice from his hamstring injury and plans to play in Week 13.

This is great news for the Steelers, who are currently dealing with injuries to their top two running backs. In Week 12, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland finished the game after Najee Harris left with an abdominal injury.

As of now, Harris is expected to be limited throughout the week and his status for the Falcons game is still up in the air. If he doesn't go and Warren returns, the rookie will get his first start of the season.

