Steelers LB Suffers Injury at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon left practice early during the third day of training camp, dealing with a calf injury, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
Moon left early during practice and was then carted off to the training facility to be further evaluated. The veteran outside linebacker was heavily involved in both defensive and special teams drills the first few days of camp, but could now miss time due to the injury.
It's unknown how severe the injury is.
Moon is fighting for a roster spot this season after the team drafted Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State in the fourth round. Moon made the roster last season, filling in for injured T.J. Watt at times, and having a heavy hand in special teams duties for both punt and kick coverage.
Pittsburgh brought him back this offseason in hopes of earning another role on the team. With Sawyer joining the group and Malik Harrison coming over from the Baltimore Ravens and having flexibility to play inside and outside, Moon has not guaranteed coming into training camp.
Depending on how severe his injury is, missing time could be detrimental to his place on the 53-man roster.
