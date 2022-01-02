Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

The Pittsburgh Steelers understand they want the ball in Baker Mayfield's hands.

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with injuries this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it's a way to take advantage.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said to gain a step on Mayfield in Week 17, Pittsburgh's defense needs to "hit him a little bit." In doing so, they'll throw off his mobility, which could lead to another four-interception game like he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Mayfield has throw 11 interceptions to his 15 touchdowns this season, including eight in his last five starts.

Haden discusses how the Steelers could gain the upper-hand on the Browns' quarterback and how Pittsburgh could put Cleveland in a position to win through the air.

