    December 29, 2021
    Joe Haden Looks Back on Ben Roethlisberger's Career

    From rivals to teammates, Joe Haden reflects on his time with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
    PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on a late-season playoff push, many members of the black and gold community are embracing that this week could be Ben Roethlisberger's final time at Heinz Field.

    The Steelers will host the Browns on Monday night in what is likely their final game this season at home. With reports claiming Roethlisberger will leave the Pittsburgh organization this spring, that'll mean the future Hall of Famer will compete on the North Shore for one final time. 

    His teammates are also focused on the game and their playoff hopes, but aren't ignoring reflecting on their quarterback.

    Cornerback Joe Haden has been a rival and a teammate of Roethlisberger's and remembers their time together quiet well - especially during Haden's days in Cleveland.

    "All the times when I was following [Antonio Brown], playing against him back in the day. From like 2010-2014," Haden said on his memories playing against Roethlisberger. "Those were the days when sometimes, he would be getting the best of me and I would have great coverage on him, and he would still catch the ball, still score. It was very annoying."

