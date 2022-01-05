Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Steelers Place CB Joe Haden on COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their starting cornerback.

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Haden is the first active player to be placed on the Steelers' COVID-19 list this week. In better news, they've activated six players, including inside linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, from their Reserve list. 

    Haden, 32, has played 11 games this season, recording 34 tackles and six pass deflections. 

    The Steelers' starting cornerback will become a free agent after the season and has made it known he's likely to sign elsewhere in his next deal. Pittsburgh isn't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but need help getting into the postseason. 

    If they fail to get in, Haden has likely played his final game with the Steelers.  

