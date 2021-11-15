Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have cornerback Joe Haden available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Haden is considered day-to-day after undergoing tests on an injured foot. He left Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in the first half and did not return. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Haden avoided any serious damage in his foot.
Haden was replaced by James Pierre, who finished the game with five tackles.
The 32-year-old cornerback was one of four injuries the Steelers suffered during the game. Guards Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner both suffered ankle injuries, while linebacker T.J. Watt left with a knee and hip injury. He is expected to miss "some time" and will undergo an MRI.
