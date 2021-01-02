GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Report: Steelers' Joe Haden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will likely be unavailable for the team's first-round playoff game.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have "flagged" Joe Haden for a COVID-19 situation and don't plan to have the cornerback active on Sunday. 

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the "situation" is not finalized, but Haden won't be used against the Browns. 

Haden sent out two cryptic tweets prior to Fowler's reports. Haden ended his second by saying, "stay safe out here." 

Update (12:45 p.m. ET): Haden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN

Under the NFL's intensive protocols, Haden will need to isolate for a minimum of 10 days. This will make him unavailable for the Steelers' first-round game in the playoffs.

The team will need to begin contact tracing to declare any "high risk" close contact players or personnel.  

Haden has added 52 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown to the Steelers defense this season. Pittsburgh is already planning to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other veterans like Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt in Week 17. 

The Steelers are still capable of moving into second place in the AFC but won't receive a first-round bye either way. They'll need a win and a. Buffalo Bills' loss to finish No. 2 in the conference. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

