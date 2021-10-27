Joe Haden Loved Mike Tomlin's Response to USC Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is ready to run through a wall for his head coach.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden put on Twitter Tuesday night that he'd "run through a wall" for head coach Mike Tomlin.

The post came in response to Tomlin's comments regarding rumors he could be interested in the USC coaching job. The Steelers head coach made it clear he has no intentions of leaving Pittsburgh, which fired up his veteran corner.

"I was watching that interview smiling ear-to-ear like, 'look at coach. Handling business,'" Haden said. "When your coach carries himself like that. He's a leader of men. He does everything the right way. I love coach Tomlin and everything he stands for."

Tomlin's response sparked a pretty big reaction across the sports media world but none more important than the one in the Steelers locker room.

Haden said second-year cornerback James Pierre was standing at practice on Wednesday and just started saying, "I'm a Steeler," over the joy of being part of this group.

Something that seems to be a collective feel amongst the players.

"Everything coach T does, he's a great example," Haden said. "I love the dude, honestly."

