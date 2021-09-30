Joe Haden Can Intercept His Favorite QB in Week 4

PITTSBURGH -- Don't tell Ben Roethlisberger, but Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden's favorite quarterback doesn't wear black and gold.

The Steelers' Pro Bowler has always admired Green Bay Packers play-caller Aaron Rodgers, and this Sunday, he has an opportunity to face him.

"He's still my favorite quarterback ever in the NFL," Haden said. "His arm talent is unbelievable. Way he can throw the ball, he can move. Literally, when I say arm talent, throwing it to receivers, putting it in places where it's like throwing darts. He's a very very very special quarterback."

Favorite over Big Ben?

"Yes," Haden laughed. "I love Ben to death, but I'm just being honest. Ben is up there but I like A-Rod more than Tom [Brady], more than Patrick Mahomes. I just like A-Rod."

So, what makes Rodgers so special? What about this particular quarterback has caught Haden's attention so much to declare him his favorite?

"It's everything," Haden said. "It's his release time, the flick of the wrist. I mean, he can effortlessly throw it 50 yards, 60 yards with pinpoint accuracy. He knows where he wants to go. His familiarity with his receivers, especially Davante [Adams]. You can't teach what Aaron got with where he can place the ball."

This Sunday, the Steelers will travel to Green Bay in hopes of regrouping after back-to-back losses. And for Haden, it's an opportunity to throw a wrench in his favorite QBs day.

"Always trying to get a pick for your team is the biggest thing," Haden said. "But like I said, going against these dudes, he's one of the best ever. He's my favorite ever. So, getting one against him will be special."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

5 Questions for the Green Bay Packers

Big Ben Is Listening to the Critics

Steelers Next QB: Free Agency, Trade and Draft Options

Roethlisberger on Sharing the Field With Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Sure Seems to Like Pittsburgh and the Steelers