Steelers Rule Out Joe Haden, Robert Spillane vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss two defensive starters in Week 14, but get two starters back as well.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense will be without two starters as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in Week 14.

Cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) have both been ruled out for the Steelers. Neither was able to practice throughout the week after leaving Week 13 against the Washington Football Team with injuries.

The Steelers will turn to cornerback Steven Nelson to be the top corner in Week 14. Backups Cam Sutton and Justin Layne will work the opposite side, with the expectation being that Sutton takes the opening snaps.

At linebacker, the Steelers are thin with Spillane out. Vince Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday after being considered "high risk" close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus. He'll miss Sunday's game as well.

Starting on the inside will be Avery Williamson and likely Marcus Allen. The Steelers acquired Williamson in a trade with the New York Jets in Week 8, and moved Allen from safety to inside linebacker during training camp.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity," Williamson said. "I didn't know how things were going to play out. It's crazy how last week spiraled. I'm super excited. I've been a starter for a long time and I'm just excited to go out there and prove myself again."

The Steelers will have kicker Chris Boswell back with the team after missing Week 13 with a hip injury. Matt Wright was activated from the practice squad to play against Washington but didn't attempt a field goal.

Boswell was a full participant in practice during the Steelers' final two days of preparation for the Bills.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.