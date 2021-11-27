Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting cornerback.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to out against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday.

    Haden is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. He missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was limited during the final two days of practice. 

    The Steelers will turn to James Pierre to start opposite of Cam Sutton for a second game. Pierre has 40 tackles and four pass deflections this season, including five tackles last week. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

    Read More

    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back

    Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    USATSI_14294730_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres (1)
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16556573_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17067923_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17122232_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chase Claypool Gives Details on Lingering Toe Injury

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_16833860_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_16833543_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Analyst Names Player Steelers Should be Most Thankful For

    Nov 26, 2021