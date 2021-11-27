Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting cornerback.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to out against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday.

Haden is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. He missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was limited during the final two days of practice.

The Steelers will turn to James Pierre to start opposite of Cam Sutton for a second game. Pierre has 40 tackles and four pass deflections this season, including five tackles last week.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back

Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush