    • November 14, 2021
    Joe Haden Ruled Out of Lions Game With Foot Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers corner is the second player to be ruled out against the Lions.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced. 

    Haden, 32, left in the second quarter against the Lions. He spent time being evaluated in the medical tent before attempting to run on the sideline. He was then taken to the locker room and initial ruled questionable to return. He was downgraded to out at the start of the second half. 

    Haden was replaced by second-year corner James Pierre who has 28 tackles and four pass deflections this season. 

    The Steelers also lost offensive lineman Kevin Dotson to injury against the Lions. 

