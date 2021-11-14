Steelers CB Joe Haden Questionable to Return vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback left the field in the second quarter.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a foot injury in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Haden was in the blue medical tent being evaluated by trainers and then attempted to run on the sideline. Afterwards, he was taken to the locker room and the questionable tag was announced.

Haden was replaced by James Pierre. This season, Haden has 23 tackles and four pass deflections. Pierre has 28 tackles and four pass deflections.

