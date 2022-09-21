Skip to main content

Former Steelers CB Joe Haden Confirms Retirement With Tribute Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler is officially calling an end to his memorable career.

PITTSBURGH --  It's now official. After reports that former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the game of football, the Pro Bowler confirmed the news himself with a tribute video to the game. 

Haden thanked the game in a highlight video featuring some of his most memorable career moments. 

"Dear Football, we've been together my whole life," the video reads. "I'll always love you."

Haden was the Browns' first-round pick in 2010, played seven seasons in Cleveland. He walks away after 168 games, three Pro Bowls, 615 tackles, 19 interceptions and two touchdowns.

He played five seasons with the Steelers, earning his third Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. In 68 games with Pittsburgh, Haden recorded 238 tackles, one sack, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

