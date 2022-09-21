PITTSBURGH -- It's now official. After reports that former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the game of football, the Pro Bowler confirmed the news himself with a tribute video to the game.

Haden thanked the game in a highlight video featuring some of his most memorable career moments.

"Dear Football, we've been together my whole life," the video reads. "I'll always love you."

Haden was the Browns' first-round pick in 2010, played seven seasons in Cleveland. He walks away after 168 games, three Pro Bowls, 615 tackles, 19 interceptions and two touchdowns.

He played five seasons with the Steelers, earning his third Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. In 68 games with Pittsburgh, Haden recorded 238 tackles, one sack, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Unable to Change Play Calls at Line

Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem

Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Offensive Issues

Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans

Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles

Trubisky: Steelers Need to Buy Into Offensive Plan