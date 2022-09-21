Report: Former Steelers CB Joe Haden Retires With Browns

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is hanging up his cleats one last time. After a 12-year career, the Pro Bowler is signing a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns and officially retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden, the Browns' first-round pick in 2010, played seven seasons in Cleveland. He walks away after 168 games, three Pro Bowls, 615 tackles, 19 interceptions and two touchdowns.

Haden played five seasons with the Steelers, earning his third Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. In 68 games with Pittsburgh, Haden recorded 238 tackles, one sack, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

During the summer, Haden was being recruited to a number of teams, especially the Buffalo Bills. He continued to post workout videos and express the desire to continue his NFL career.

After further consideration, he'll step away from the game after being one of the most consistent players of his generation.

