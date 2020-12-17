Steelers Get Boost on Both Sides in Thursday Injury Report

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believed there'd be more injuries at this point in the week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news with their Thursday injury report, as three starters returned to practice.

Cornerback Joe Haden returned as a full participant after missing last week with a concussion. Haden popped up in the Steelers' Wednesday practice video but due to snow, the team needed to end practice early, leaving media without a practice report.

Safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) and tackle Chuks Okorafor (ankle) were mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. Tomlin didn't rule any player out for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but did expect Edmunds and Okorafor to be among those who miss practice time.

Running back James Conner (quad) and guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) missed practice as expected. Dotson was unable to finish Sunday's game in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Conner's workload took a drastic drop after he suffered the quad injury in Week 14.

Safety Sean Davis also appeared on Thursday's injury report. Davis did not participate in practice due to an illness.

The Steelers don't have anyone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently but remain extra cautious with illnesses. Pittsburgh didn't allow Dotson or Anthony McFarland to come into the facility when they were dealing with illnesses. It's likely they take the same caution with Davis.

