GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Get Boost on Both Sides in Thursday Injury Report

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believed there'd be more injuries at this point in the week.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news with their Thursday injury report, as three starters returned to practice. 

Cornerback Joe Haden returned as a full participant after missing last week with a concussion. Haden popped up in the Steelers' Wednesday practice video but due to snow, the team needed to end practice early, leaving media without a practice report. 

Safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) and tackle Chuks Okorafor (ankle) were mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. Tomlin didn't rule any player out for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but did expect Edmunds and Okorafor to be among those who miss practice time. 

Running back James Conner (quad) and guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) missed practice as expected. Dotson was unable to finish Sunday's game in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Conner's workload took a drastic drop after he suffered the quad injury in Week 14. 

Safety Sean Davis also appeared on Thursday's injury report. Davis did not participate in practice due to an illness. 

The Steelers don't have anyone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently but remain extra cautious with illnesses. Pittsburgh didn't allow Dotson or Anthony McFarland to come into the facility when they were dealing with illnesses. It's likely they take the same caution with Davis. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15313082_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Boost on Both Sides in Thursday Injury Report

USATSI_10181528_168388034_lowres
News

Former Ravens RB Dies of Heart Attack at Age 28

USATSI_15021831_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Mixon Highlights 11 Bengals on IR vs. Steelers

USATSI_15313052_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Water Overboard, but the Steelers Ship Hasn't Sunk

USATSI_15312984_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Playoff Scenario: AFC North Title Could Come in Week 15

USATSI_15224253_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Shuts Down Reports of 'Significant' Knee Injuries

Ben
GM Report

Druin Mailbag: Tomlin's Accountability, Fixing the Steelers Offense and More

USATSI_15170452_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalist

USATSI_13548557_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Week 15 Injuries Now Include James Conner, Terrell Edmunds