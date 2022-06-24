Joe Haden Teases Return to Browns

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback could head back to another AFC North team.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is still on the open market, but his time in free agency could be coming to an end. The 33-year-old recently hinted at a return to another AFC North.

Before his time in Pittsburgh, Haden was sculpting his Pro Bowl career with the Cleveland Browns. It's been five years since he's put on an orange uniform, but that could change in the coming days.

Haden posted a picture on Instagram of him in a Browns uniform with the word "discussion." There was no more context with the picture.

Haden played 90 games for the Browns before heading to the Steelers. He totaled 19 interceptions, two Pro Bowl selections and was named an All-Pro during his time in Cleveland.

