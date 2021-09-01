Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden to Test Free Agency After Season

This comes after earlier attempts to negotiate an extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will test free agency after the 2021 season, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Haden is "looking forward" to testing the market next offseason, after earlier reports were confirmed that he was seeking a contract extension from the Steelers.

Haden, 32, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers as a free agent in 2017. In 2019, he signed a two-year, $22 million extension that will expire after the 2021 season.

Haden told media during training camp that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh after the season.

"Obviously want to stay here," Haden said. "Just the organization, the staff coaches, coach T. I don't have too much more. But I want to be here."

According to Rosenhaus, Haden is now "excited about that opportunity" to explore free agency.

"We expect him to have a very strong market," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

