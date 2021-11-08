Steelers Legend Jon Kolb Nominated for Salute to Service Award

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers great Jon Kolb has been nominated for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, the league announced.

Kolb was the Steelers' third-round draft pick in 1969. He became the starting left tackle in 1971 and maintained the position through his retirement in 1981. The four-time Super Bowl winner was named First-Team All-Pro in 1979 and played in 177 games, including 138 starts in Pittsburgh.

After his retirement, Kolb worked as the Steelers strength and conditioning coach, special teams coach, defensive line coach and tight ends coach from 1982-1991.

During his career, Kolb was also a member of the Army National Guard. After football, he opened training company to work with active-duty military service members, veterans and other first responders called Adventures in Training with a Purpose.

"ATP is dedicated to improving the lives of these men and women through purposeful physical training, to empower veterans with the freedom to move and perform tasks of daily living without the need of assistance," Kolb's nomination read.

53% of ATP's members are active-duty military or veterans and are served free of charge.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that our nation come together to support and show appreciation for those Americans who are serving and have served our country, as well as their families,” retired Vice Admiral John Bird, now the USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs said. “This year’s nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition for stepping up to support our military community, and we are encouraged to see this list of diverse nominees coming from all areas of the NFL organization.”

One representative for each NFL team is nominated for the award. Finalists are announced in January and the winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors show the week of the Super Bowl.

