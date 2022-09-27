Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad in light of an injury to Pressley Harvin, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Berry spent six years with the Steelers before they drafted Harvin in the seventh round in 2021. Harvin beat out Berry after a training camp battle and remained the team's punter through 2021 and into the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Berry spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 46.5 yards per punt.

Harvin is dealing with a hip injury, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

