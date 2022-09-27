Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at punter.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad in light of an injury to Pressley Harvin, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

Berry spent six years with the Steelers before they drafted Harvin in the seventh round in 2021. Harvin beat out Berry after a training camp battle and remained the team's punter through 2021 and into the 2022 season. 

Meanwhile, Berry spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 46.5 yards per punt. 

Harvin is dealing with a hip injury, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issue for Defense

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Believe Offense is on Verge of Success

Steelers Last Chance to Make Change at QB This Season?

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo

The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Needs to End Now

Steelers Will Not Make Changes at QB, OC After Browns Loss

Film Room: Trubisky and Canada to Blame for Steelers Offense

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19092658_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Mitch Trubisky New Favorite to Be First QB Benched

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (12)
News

Myles Garrett Blasts Chuks Okorafor for Anthony Walker Injury

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
News

Browns DE Myles Garrett Involved in One-Car Crash

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19093202_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Believe Offense is on Verge of Success

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19094429_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issues on Defense

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18865858_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Last Chance to Make Change at QB This Season?

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19092657_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Now is Best Time for Steelers to Make Change at QB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17251165_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo

By Noah Strackbein