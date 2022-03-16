Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jordan Berry
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry

The former Pittsburgh Steelers punter returns to the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry is returning to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, according to PFF's Ari Meirov.

Berry signed with the Vikings last season after being released by the Steelers prior to Week 1. Pittsburgh turned to rookie Pressley Harvin III after the two competed throughout training camp and the preseason. 

Berry punted 78 times last season and averaged a career-high 46.5 yards per punt. Prior to signing with the Vikings, he spent six seasons with the Steelers, averaging 44.4 yards per punt. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!Scroll to Continue

What Does Mitchell Trubisky Signing Mean for Steelers?

Steelers Send House to Georgia Pro Day

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

Browns Pushing to Trade for Deshaun Watson

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

Details Released on Mitchell Trubisky's Contract

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
AllSteelers+

What Mitchell Trubisky Signing Means for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_13548429_168388034_lowres
News

Artie Burns Signing With Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17606880_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Send Tomlin, Colbert and Flores to Georgia Pro Day

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Receive Fourth-Round Comp Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17464796_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Signing CB Levi Wallace

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (7)
Podcasts

Steelers Free Agency Grades: Mitchell Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor, Mason Cole

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMar 15, 2022
USATSI_13382720_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

By Noah StrackbeinMar 15, 2022
quswjrf1eznnwkomeng6
News

Steelers Hire New Assistant Offensive Line Coach

By Noah StrackbeinMar 15, 2022