Vikings Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry

The former Pittsburgh Steelers punter returns to the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry is returning to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, according to PFF's Ari Meirov.

Berry signed with the Vikings last season after being released by the Steelers prior to Week 1. Pittsburgh turned to rookie Pressley Harvin III after the two competed throughout training camp and the preseason.

Berry punted 78 times last season and averaged a career-high 46.5 yards per punt. Prior to signing with the Vikings, he spent six seasons with the Steelers, averaging 44.4 yards per punt.

